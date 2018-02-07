Sumter EMC gives grant to help Dawson youth

Positive Direction Youth Center received a grant of $2,325 from the Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Raising a quality crop, at an affordable price for the grower, is the focus of Georgia Peanut Commission funded research for 2018.
A Marine from Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base returned home tonight after a deployment to Kuwait.
The Albany Museum of Art premiered a new exhibit highlighting remarkable photographs in the state of Georgia.
Dawson police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect in a dollar store armed robbery that happened last month.
