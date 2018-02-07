Sumter EMC gives grant to help Dawson youth

The grant will go toward purchasing Lego educational kits that will introduce the children to engineering. (Source: WALB)

Positive Direction Youth Center received a grant of $2,325 from the Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation Wednesday afternoon.

The grant will go toward purchasing Lego educational kits that will introduce the children to engineering.

Bluetooth speakers will also be purchased to allow the children to watch educational videos, movies and tutorials on a projector and hear the sound through the speakers.

This isn't the first time Sumter EMC has awarded grants to the Positive Direction Youth Center. Vice President of Marketing Greg Crowder said he is always looking for an organization that spends the money well and spends it on the kids.

"I just fell in love with it, it's wonderful, it's great. They do an outstanding job and she always brings me back to show me what they've done," said Crowder.

Positive Direction Youth Center was founded in 2004 and has a waiting list for students wanting to become enrolled in its after-school program.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.