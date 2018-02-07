Supreme Court affirmed Mitchell County murder conviction

The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed the murder conviction of a Mitchell County man, denying his appeal for a new trial.

The Supreme Court this week denied appeals by Samuel Stork, 25. Stork was convicted of murdering Rodney Pate in Mitchell County in February 2014. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In his appeal, Stork claimed that the evidence was insufficient and his trial lawyer was ineffective.

In a statement, District Attorney Joe Mulholland said "This was an utterly senseless killing. The defendant was angry over a silly relationship between his girlfriend and another male."

