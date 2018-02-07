Dawson police ask for information on Family Dollar robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dawson police ask for information on Family Dollar robbery

DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

Dawson police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect in a dollar store armed robbery that happened last month.   

The Family Dollar on Main Street was held up on Thursday, January 17.

According to police, a masked man, armed with a handgun, entered the store around 8 p.m.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

No one was injured.

Dawson's Police Chief Tommy Poupard said they have some leads but are seeking more information.

"We need the public to help us. I mean, they've got the ears out there, people are going to talk. And, if they hear something, let us know," said Poupard.

If you know something related to the Family Dollar Armed Robbery, you can reach out to the police department through its Facebook page or call them directly at (229) 995-4414.

