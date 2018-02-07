New parking ordinance in place in downtown Dawson

There's a new parking policy in effect in Dawson.

City police are issuing warnings, along with a copy of the ordinance.

The ordinance reads:

Motor vehicles including motorcycles shall not be parked on City streets between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.except in spaces and areas specifically designated as parking areas by signs or spaces painted on the right-of-way. No commercial trucks or trailers shall be parked on the right-of-way at any time except for local delivery.

Dawson's City Council created this new ordinance as an answer to a problem with parked cars interfering with street sweeping.

Dawson's Police Chief said they are trying to educate the public on the new ordinance and will issue warnings for a month.

"Yes, this is an educational phase. It will go until March 5th. After March the 5th, if need be, we will have to start to issue citations," said Chief Tommy Poupard.

Poupard said he will not issue citations for people visiting local businesses, restaurants and churches.

The city council is scheduled to meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

According to Dawson's city attorney Tommy Coleman, the public's input is always welcome at these meetings.

