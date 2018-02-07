Emotions high during second day of murder trial

Attorneys discussed getting some of the witnesses to appear in court to testify. (Source: WALB)

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony in an Albany murder trial, that left many in the courtroom emotional.

Thirty-four-year-old Kamesha Jackson is accused of stabbing her long-time boyfriend, which prosecutors said led to his death.

Emotions were high inside the Dougherty County courtroom as prosecutors played a recording of a 911 call from April 16, 2016.

"My mom stabbed my dad," said a woman on the phone. The 911 operator asked what happened and the woman said "She stabbed him."

It was that day, inside this apartment on Blaylock Street when prosecutors said Kamesha Jackson, 34, stabbed Charles Porter, 39.

Police said Porter died a short time later from his injuries.

A crime scene investigator with the Albany Police Department spent time on the stand, going over the evidence he collected on the morning of the stabbing.

He presented the pants Porter was wearing, as well as a weapon, and broken phone, all found at the scene to jurors.

He said the jeans were found in the backyard of the residence.

As family and friends of Porter listened intently, getting emotional at times, Jackson showed similar emotion.

In anticipation of Porter's body being shown in the hospital bed, Jackson's emotions took hold of her. She broke down in tears.

Though many took the stand to testify on Wednesday, two key people were not present. Prosecutors said the children of Porter and Jackson were there when the stabbing happened.

Attorneys have spent some time over the past two days discussing the whether the children have been properly served to appear in court.

