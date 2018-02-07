ASU students partner with organizations to promote HIV awareness - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU students partner with organizations to promote HIV awareness

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ASU students partnered with MALES Mentors and Project STOP to promote HIV awareness (Source: WALB) ASU students partnered with MALES Mentors and Project STOP to promote HIV awareness (Source: WALB)
Free HIV tests were offered (Source: WALB) Free HIV tests were offered (Source: WALB)
Anne Bassey (Source: WALB) Anne Bassey (Source: WALB)
Dineta O'Hara (Source: WALB) Dineta O'Hara (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia is highly ranked nationally for HIV diagnosis, so Albany State University students are working with multiple organizations to create awareness of HIV prevention.

On Wednesday, Albany State University MALES Mentors and Project STOP hosted their 2nd Annual Project Prevent Block Party.

The event was all about encouraging students to learn and share HIV prevention information. 

The Department of Public Health and Albany Area Primary Health Care also provided free testing.

"As most of us know, Georgia is ranked among the top ten for HIV diagnosis in the country," said Anne Bassey with Project STOP. "And Albany, out of the 159 counties we have, Dougherty County is actually ranked top ten too, for all STDs and HIV."

The groups hope to keep the momentum going about HIV prevention by incorporating more programs like this one throughout the year. 

"Just do an event where they can not only become aware, but also participate, and be engaged, and share this information on campus and to students off campus, and just to our community," said Dineta O'Hara with the MALES Mentoring Program. 

Copyright 2018 WALB.  All rights reserved.

