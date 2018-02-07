DCP warns against sharing illegal content on social media - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCP warns against sharing illegal content on social media

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
DCP Captain Tom Jackson said sharing illegal content on social media is against the law (Source: WALB) DCP Captain Tom Jackson said sharing illegal content on social media is against the law (Source: WALB)
Captain Tom Jackson (Source: WALB) Captain Tom Jackson (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Alabama man who investigators said was the source of that viral sexual assault video of a child is in custody.

But Dougherty County Police said they want this incident to be a lesson for people who shared the video on social media. 

Captain Tom Jackson said if you ever receive explicit content, never share it on social media, even if you believe sharing it will help locate the source of the content. 

Instead, notify your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Captain Jackson said what many people don't realize is that when you share the content, you are also breaking the law. 

"Every time you show that video again, not only are you breaking the law, you're making the person in there a victim," he said.  "You're victimizing them again by showing that.  Think if you had an inappropriate picture of you on the internet, would you want it to be shared multiple times with people?  Think about how many people would actually be looking at that.  So, this law was written to protect small minors, especially with child pornography."

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself in to Millbrook, Alabama police around 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

Right now, he's facing nearly a dozen child sex charges in Michigan, and charges are expected to follow in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU students partner with organizations to promote HIV awareness

    ASU students partner with organizations to promote HIV awareness

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:06 PM EST2018-02-07 21:06:17 GMT
    ASU students partnered with MALES Mentors and Project STOP to promote HIV awareness (Source: WALB)ASU students partnered with MALES Mentors and Project STOP to promote HIV awareness (Source: WALB)

    Georgia is highly ranked nationally for HIV diagnosis, so Albany State University students are working with multiple organizations to create awareness of HIV prevention.

    More >>

    Georgia is highly ranked nationally for HIV diagnosis, so Albany State University students are working with multiple organizations to create awareness of HIV prevention.

    More >>

  • Herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, regulators say

    Herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, regulators say

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-07 20:49:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-07 20:58:30 GMT
    Kratom is a substance made from a Southeast Asian tree. (Source: WALB)Kratom is a substance made from a Southeast Asian tree. (Source: WALB)

    U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.

    More >>

    U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.

    More >>

  • 4 ways to protect your identity, keep personal data off dark web

    4 ways to protect your identity, keep personal data off dark web

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-07 20:56:16 GMT
    A new report shows people are more comfortable with connected devices ordering items on their behalf.  (Source: Worldpay)A new report shows people are more comfortable with connected devices ordering items on their behalf.  (Source: Worldpay)

    Here are four ways you can protect your identity and keep your personal information off the dark web.

    More >>

    Here are four ways you can protect your identity and keep your personal information off the dark web.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly