DCP warns against sharing illegal content on social media

DCP Captain Tom Jackson said sharing illegal content on social media is against the law (Source: WALB)

The Alabama man who investigators said was the source of that viral sexual assault video of a child is in custody.

But Dougherty County Police said they want this incident to be a lesson for people who shared the video on social media.

Captain Tom Jackson said if you ever receive explicit content, never share it on social media, even if you believe sharing it will help locate the source of the content.

Instead, notify your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Captain Jackson said what many people don't realize is that when you share the content, you are also breaking the law.

"Every time you show that video again, not only are you breaking the law, you're making the person in there a victim," he said. "You're victimizing them again by showing that. Think if you had an inappropriate picture of you on the internet, would you want it to be shared multiple times with people? Think about how many people would actually be looking at that. So, this law was written to protect small minors, especially with child pornography."

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself in to Millbrook, Alabama police around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Right now, he's facing nearly a dozen child sex charges in Michigan, and charges are expected to follow in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.