Williams' life and legacy saluted

This week, family and friends are remembering the life of the late Reverend Earl Williams, Junior, who was well-known in the Thomasville community.

Williams became the first black member of what was then the city commission in 1982, and served as mayor from 1986 to 1989.

Williams also worked as the first black principal of Central Middle School.

He graduated from Fort Valley State University and played basketball there

Later, when he was drafted into the Army, Williams chose to enter the Marine Corps instead, to continue to play baseball.

He became the first black player on the Camp Lejeune base team.

Click HERE for funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.