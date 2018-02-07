Dougherty Co. schools prepare for severe weather season

If you are at work, school or home, you should have a plan to avoid being injured by debris during severe storms. (Source: WALB)

Doughery County Schools spokesman J.D. Sumner knows his schools are prepared, but drills are vital to remain vigilant. (Source: WALB)

Wednesday's statewide tornado drill is postponed until Friday at 9 a.m. (Source: WALB)

Due to inclement weather, Wednesday morning's statewide tornado drill has been postponed to Friday morning at 9:00.

Every school within the Dougherty County School System will participate in the drill.

Administrators know that these drills can bring back bad memories for students who were impacted by last year's storms.

However, Dougherty County wants their students and staff to be prepared for the scenario of a tornado impacting the area on a school day.

"It's important for our kids to understand what to do, and to train them enough so that when something happens, there's not chaos in the building," said school system spokesperson J. D. Sumner. "They know exactly what to do, it seems routine to them, they maintain order and are kept in a safe environment."

The school system conducts multiple tornado and other safety drills a year.

