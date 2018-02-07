FIRST ALERT: Storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Isolated thunderstorms could turn strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. (Source: WALB)

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The severe threat was upgraded to Marginal Risk for most of Southwest Georgia.

The primary threat is wind gusts to 60 mph, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

It will be warm in the middle 70s. When the rain ends, clouds will linger.

Rain chances build back Friday and that unleashes a very unsettled pattern for the next several days.

A cooler day Friday will be followed by warmer 70s again.

The best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Sunday once again.

