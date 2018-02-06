Lady Tornadoes gearing up for region 1-AAA tournament repeat

Region basketball tournaments are underway in South Georgia.

The Monroe girls basketball team is going for a repeat in region 1-AAA.

The Lady Tornadoes closed the season winning 6 of their last 7 games.

The run helped them to a 1-seed in the region tournament which is taking place out in Adel.

Now the goal for Monroe is to earn a 1-seed in the state playoffs by repeating as champions in the region tournament.

"We got 6 great seniors. We want to send them out with a bang," said head coach Jennifer Acree. "They've been here before, they know what it takes in order to get to that next level so that's what we're trying to do."

The Lady Tornadoes play worth county Thursday night at 7 at Cook High School in the semifinals.

