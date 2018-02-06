Georgia Justice Project starts conversation about life after a criminal record

The Georgia Justice Program had representatives on site Tuesday evening to help anyone who needed assistance. (Source: WALB)

Georgia Justice Project hosted a conversation about barriers to re-entry and criminal justice reform in Georgia. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians who wanted to get a second chance at jobs despite their criminal record gathered at the Albany Civil Rights Institute for a community conversation Tuesday evening.

Georgia Justice Project hosted the conversation about barriers to re-entry and criminal justice reform in Georgia.

Offenders who had served their time learned the necessary information about getting employment and contributing to the community after having a criminal record.

"They're looking for a way to expunge or maybe even clear the record and have the resources to go forth to be able to be productive citizens in our community and our society," said Marcus Scott, with the Georgia Justice Project.

The Georgia Justice Program had representatives on site Tuesday evening to help anyone who needed assistance.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.