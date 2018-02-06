Georgia Justice Project starts conversation about life after a criminal record

South Georgians who wanted to get a second chance at jobs despite their criminal record gathered at the Albany Civil Rights Institute for a community conversation Tuesday evening.More >>
South Georgians who wanted to get a second chance at jobs despite their criminal record gathered at the Albany Civil Rights Institute for a community conversation Tuesday evening.More >>
Hundreds of people came to Albany Technical College's first Employer Workforce Outreach program, hoping to learn more about how to become a valued employee close to home.More >>
Hundreds of people came to Albany Technical College's first Employer Workforce Outreach program, hoping to learn more about how to become a valued employee close to home.More >>
Dougherty County is working toward being one of the first school districts in the state of Georgia to become an asthma-friendly school system.More >>
Dougherty County is working toward being one of the first school districts in the state of Georgia to become an asthma-friendly school system.More >>
The Lee County Farm Bureau is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market.More >>
The Lee County Farm Bureau is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market.More >>
The Albany Fire Department wants to remind homeowners, renters and business owners of some essential tips to stay safe and protect their property from weather-related hazards.More >>
The Albany Fire Department wants to remind homeowners, renters and business owners of some essential tips to stay safe and protect their property from weather-related hazards.More >>