Dougherty Co. aims to be first asthma-friendly GA school system

Robert Harvey Elementary plans to share their video with the entire school system. (Source: WALB)

A video from Robert Harvey Elementary staff aired Tuesday highlighting what to do in an asthma situation. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is working toward being one of the first school districts in the state of Georgia to become an asthma-friendly school system.

Phoebe nurses and school staff at Robert Harvey Elementary worked to write, produce and shoot an educational video that aired on Tuesday throughout the school.

The video highlights the proper way to deal with asthma in a school setting.

The school's goal is to make sure every staff member and student learn about asthma, in case they ever witness an emergency situation.

"I feel this is very important for all children to learn about asthma as well as their teachers and parents, so, when a child is having difficulty breathing someone can step in and help him," said School Nurse Sherri Davis.

To become an asthma-friendly school system, Dougherty County must have policies put in place and that is currently in the works.

