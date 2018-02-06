Leesburg farmer to plant pecan grove

Farmers are now looking to plant more trees with nuts for American customers. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Farm Bureau President Neil Wingfield announced plans to plant 20 acres of pecan trees on Wingfield Farms. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Farm Bureau is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market. (Source: WALB)

One local Leesburg farmer is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market.

At the Leesburg city council meeting Tuesday night, Lee County Farm Bureau President, Neil Wingfield, announced plans to plant 20 acres of pecan trees on Wingfield Farms.

Wingfield will buy six to eight foot Zinner and Cape Fear varieties that are disease-resistant.

For the past 10 to 12 years, pecans in South Georgia have been shipped to China, which Wingfield said could change overnight if the export market changes.

So, farmers are now looking to plant more trees with nuts for American customers.

"What we're really looking at is to try to really expand and improve our own domestic market," explained Wingfield.

Wingfield plans to plant the pecan grove during the "Life on the Farm" event on Saturday, February 17, at Wingfield Farms.

The event will be hosted by Lee County Farm Bureau.

And a fun fact, in order to plant 20 acres in a day, it would mean planting 80 trees per hour, and those will take about six years with the proper irrigation systems to mature.

