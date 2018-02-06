Lee Co. Farm Bureau to replant 20 acre pecan grove

Farmers are now looking to plant more trees with nuts for American customers. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Farm Bureau President Neil Wingfield announced plans to plant 20 acres of pecan trees on Wingfield Farms. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Farm Bureau is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Farm Bureau is looking to develop South Georgia's pecan domestic market.

At the Leesburg city council meeting Tuesday night, Lee County Farm Bureau President Neil Wingfield announced plans to plant 20 acres of pecan trees on Wingfield Farms.

The bureau will buy six to eight foot Zinner and Cape Fear varieties that are disease-resistant.

For the past 10 to 12 years, most of Wingfield Farms' pecans were shipped to China, which Wingfield said could hurt the industry if the export market changed overnight.

So, farmers are now looking to plant more trees with nuts for American customers.

"What we're really looking at is to try to really hone in and develop our own domestic market," explained Wingfield.

Wingfield plans to plant the pecan grove during the "Life on the Farm" event on Saturday, February 17, at Wingfield Farms.

To plant 20 acres would mean planting 80 trees per hour, and those will take about six years with the proper irrigation systems to mature.

Those who attend the event will also learn about farm regeneration.

Residents who are interested in planting the pecan grove can RSVP with Susie Short at seshort@gfb.org.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.