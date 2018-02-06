AFD offers advice for Severe Weather Awareness Week

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and after the number of storms last year, firefighters say everyone should be prepared. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department wants to remind homeowners, renters and business owners of some essential tips to stay safe and protect their property from weather-related hazards.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and after the number of storms last year, firefighters said everyone should be prepared.

It starts with putting together a safety kit with about three days worth of food, water and medications.

Firefighters also suggest having emergency cash on hand during major power outages.

You should also have a shelter in place and an escape plan.

A big mistake most residents make is believing a weather event won't happen to them, so they don't prepare until it's too late.

"Just like this last year, we had two devastating storms in January. You know, January ideally is not considered a tornado month, it usually starts in March. With that being said, it can happen at any time. So we want to make sure people understand and are prepared," said AFD Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow.

The Albany Fire Department also recommends residents make a video record of all of their valuables in the home so if you have to make an insurance claim, you've documented everything you lost.

