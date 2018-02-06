Fire and EMS of Lee Co. looks to hire more employees

County commissioners recently made several changes to the department starting with a new name. (Source: WALB)

Lee County officials are looking to hire more fire and emergency personnel. (Source: WALB)

Lee County officials are looking to hire more fire and emergency personnel.

Lee County Commissioner Billy Mathis said the department is looking to add six more employees.

Right now, there are 20 full time and 15 part-time employees.

Entry level candidates can expect to start off with a higher base salary.

County commissioners recently made several changes to the department starting with a new name.

Now it's called Fire and Emergency Services (EMS) of Lee County.

They also have a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees, and the base salary pay increased by about $2 per hour for all employees.

"To make our salaries competitive, not only competitive but to be the leaders in this area so that the people that want to work for Lee County in that department could know there's stability and that they're going to get paid as good or better as anybody else in this region," said Mathis.

Here is the breakdown of the new hourly rates:

EMT-A: $13.96

EMT-B: $13.46

Paramedic: $14.96

Firefighter: $13.96

All of those changes will be effective beginning February 12.

Lee County commissioners plan to look at raising the salaries of all public safety employees at the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.