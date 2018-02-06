Leesburg city leaders approve $90K traffic study to reduce congestion

City Manager Bob Alexander said the city has about 4,000 people, but in the morning nearly 12,000 drive through the city limits causing major traffic delays. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg city leaders are one step closer to making significant improvements to relieve the congestion drivers face in the morning, after school and after work.

City Manager Bob Alexander said the city has about 4,000 people, but in the morning nearly 12,000 drive through the city limits causing major traffic delays.

To fix that, city officials approved a $90,000 comprehensive traffic operation study.

It would be broken into three phases.

Phase one includes analyzing the relocation of the SR 22 corridor downtown to connect with US 19 and to remove the turning movements now required to connect to US 19. Officials will also investigate the two railroad crossings that would be involved.

Phase two would be analyzing the 17 congested intersections near schools in the city.

And in phase three, city officials will evaluate the seven schools in Leesburg for pedestrian safety and vehicle traffic improvement.

The study would also include three-speed studies required to determine appropriate school zone speeds.

The city of Leesburg will have to share 20 percent of the costs of the study.

Those funds will be coming from the special purpose local option sales tax funds.

City leaders will write up the scope of work and then request bids, and once it's awarded the study could last nine months.

