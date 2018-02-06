Albany fire crews knock down fire at vacant house

Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant house in the 400 block of West Whitney Avenue Tuesday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow, the call came in just before 6 p.m.

Harcrow said that when crews arrived on scene there was a pretty heavy fire coming from the back of the house. He said it looks like the fire started inside the house, and the blaze caused about $5,000 to $8,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Harcrow said that according to witnesses, vagrants have been seen going in and out of the house.

Albany Fire Department Investigator Sam Harris will be taking a look to determine the cause of the fire on Wednesday.

Harcrow said one firefighter needed to be checked out by EMS while fighting the blaze, but the Chief says he is OK.

