APD investigates spree of car break-ins at Albany hotel

The Albany Police Department is investigating a spree of car break-ins that happened overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.

Police reports show five vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn on South Front Street.

The suspect or suspects busted several windows and got away with cash and several other items.

APD said downtown security cameras show several suspicious people walking through the area around 2:30 Monday morning.

This is the second time in less than a week criminals have targeted a hotel parking lot.

Electronics and multiple weapons were stolen from cars at the Holiday Inn Express.

If you have any information about either of these crimes, you are asked to call the Albany police department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

