Albany murder trial begins

The courtroom was full of family and friends on Tuesday when the trial began. (Source: WALB)

The trial for an Albany woman accused of murdering her long-time boyfriend has begun in Dougherty County.

A jury was sworn in late Tuesday afternoon.

A lot of family and friends were present in the courtroom. After two days of questioning, a jury was selected.

Opening arguments were presented rather quickly. Both the prosecutor and defense spoke for about 15 minutes each.

Kamesha Jackson, 34, is facing several charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to a child and obstruction of law enforcement.

Prosecutors said she stabbed Charles Porter, 39, in the leg in April of 2016.

He died a short time later.

Prosecutors said the couple's two teenage children witnessed the attack. They said when paramedics and police arrived, Jackson fought them.

The defense said it was more a case of self-defense. The big question will be if she stabbed him, did she have the intention of killing him.

Friends of Charles Porter said he was a good man.

They are hoping to get some closure this week.

Testimony will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

