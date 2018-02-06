Police: Woman says someone is stealing her electricity

The trial for an Albany woman accused of murdering her long-time boyfriend has begun in Dougherty County.More >>
Albany's mayor said steps transitioning the city's tourism agency into a stand-alone operation are well underway.
The Albany Police Department is investigating a spree of car break-ins that happened overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.
Thomasville police are working to find the thief they say used an extension cord to steal power from a woman's rental home.
The Tift County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a missing man.
