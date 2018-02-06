Police: Woman says someone is stealing her electricity

A Thomasville woman got a call from the utility department about suspicious activity. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police are working to find the thief they say used an extension cord to steal power from a woman's rental home.

The victim got a call from the City of Thomasville Utility Department for some suspicious activity.

A rental home in the 300 block of Pine Street is vacant but has electricity.

The victim said there are no outlets on the exterior of the home so someone had to break into the house to hook up the extension cord.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department.

