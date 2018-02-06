Albany mayor wants diverse CVB board

The Albany Welcome Center on Front Street. (Source: WALB)

Albany's mayor said steps transitioning the city's tourism agency into a stand-alone operation are well underway.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is hopeful this new Convention and Visitors Bureau model will increase visitors to the Good Life City.

The city commission voted last month to separate the CVB from the Albany-Dougherty Chamber of Commerce.

Hubbard said preliminary discussions are underway between leaders at both organizations.

"One of the things I am hoping is that there will be a cross-section of representation on that board. That board will be a board that will have bylaws and rules and regulations that are open to the public," said Hubbard.

The transition period is six months.

The CVB is funded with hotel-motel tax.

