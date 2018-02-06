Tift Co. officials search for missing man

The Tift County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a missing man.

Officials said Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79, was last seen at his home on TyTy Sycamore Road on Sunday.

Saylor suffers from the onset of dementia/Alzheimer's according to officials.

He is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and boots.

He may be driving a yellow 2006 Ford Ranger truck with GA tag 4733RB.

Anyone with information about Saylor's location is asked to contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at 229-388-6021.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.