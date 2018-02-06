Irwin Co. Elementary to close this week due to viruses, flu

Irwin Co. Elementary will close to clean and sanitize the school. (Source: Irwin County Elementary School Facebook page)

Irwin County Elementary School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a pattern of sickness.

According to a Facebook post by the school, viruses and the flu continue to grow within the school, especially among staff members.

MORE FLU COVERAGE:

+Flu epidemic: Death confirmed, hospitals restrict visitation

+Lee Co. man first flu death in South GA

+51 flu deaths in state, 4 in South GA

Because of the illnesses, the school will close on February 8, and February 9, so cleaning crews can come in and do extensive cleaning and sanitizing on those days.

The school said that the middle and high schools will remain open.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.