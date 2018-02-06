Irwin Co. Elementary to close this week due to viruses, flu

Irwin County Elementary School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a pattern of sickness.More >>
Irwin County Elementary School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a pattern of sickness.More >>
State officials are hoping a new project can help protect the habitat of Georgia's official reptile.More >>
State officials are hoping a new project can help protect the habitat of Georgia's official reptile.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old child.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old child.More >>
As the push to revitalize downtown moves forward, three new businesses have announced plans to re-locate there.More >>
As the push to revitalize downtown moves forward, three new businesses have announced plans to re-locate there.More >>
The Georgia Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal that would allow Georgia lottery winners to remain anonymous.More >>
The Georgia Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal that would allow Georgia lottery winners to remain anonymous.More >>