Legislation proposed to protect GA's official reptile

State officials are hoping a new project can help protect the habitat of Georgia's official reptile.

According to our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times, a proposed bill would earmark funds for designated green spaces.

The project is meant to help the tortoise while allowing more space for outdoor activities.

A new bill proposes the state should use about $40 million each year to preserve the long-leaf pine habitat the gopher tortoises calls home.

In the proposal, up to three-fourths of all sales tax revenue on rods and reels, camping gear and other outdoor recreation equipment would go toward a trust fund.

If the majority of lawmakers agree, the question would then be on the November ballot.

