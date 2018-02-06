NSD18: South Georgia athletes put ink to paper on football holiday

#NSD18 (WALB) -
Dozens of football student-athletes across South Georgia signed letters of intent with colleges and universities to continue playing at the next level as always on the first Wednesday of February. Here are the area players who put ink to paper on National Signing Day 2018.
Americus-Sumter:
- ATH, Kobe Lewis: Central Michigan University
- DE, Malcolm Mercer: University of West Georgia
- ATH, AJ Payne: UNDECIDED possibly not signing
- WR/SS, Braelin Williams: UNDECIDED (Fort Valley State)
Brookwood:
Brooks County:
- Kendrick Wade: Lenoir–Rhyne University
- Mike Edmonds: Alabama State University
- Ryjohn Holden: Bennedict College
- Jonathan White: Hutchinson Community College
Cairo:
- OG, Riley Maynard: Valdosta State University
Clinch County:
- John Mincey: University of Tennessee
- Keb Grady: University of West Georgia
Colquitt County:
- Tyler Howard: Carson Newman
- Kyante Rivers: Faulkner University
- JJ Peterson: University of Tennessee
Crisp County:
- Bread Armstrong: Georgia military college
- OLB, Quay Walker: UGA, BAma, Tennessee, Auburn
- K, Adam Posey: Kennesaw State University
Lee County:
- WR, Josh Asbury: University of West Georgia
- OL, Cam Covin: Florida A&M University
- RB, Nikko Cruz: Huntington College
- WR, DreQuan Garmon: Albany State University
- LB, Quin Geer: Georgia Southern University
- DB, TJ Harris: Troy University
- LB, Andy Kirt: University of West Georgia
- OL, Griffin McDowell: University of Florida
- QB, Jase Orndorf: Dodge City Community College
- DB, Otis Reese: University of
- DB, Kermit Solomon: Mercer University
- WR, Ty Terrell: Marshall University
Lowndes:
Thomasville:
- Jadiah Diggs: Albany State University
- Quinton Jones: Gardner Webb
- JT Rice: Coffeyville Community College
- Kevon Shy: University of West Georgia
- Benjamin Tillman III: Jacksonville University
Thomas County Central:
- Martavious McCray: East Central Mississippi Community College
Tift County:
- Griffin Collier: University of West Georgia
- Cam Cobb: Lake Erie College (Ohio)
- Ches Jackson: Colorado State University
- Otis Jackson: Lincoln University of Missouri
- Andrew Johnson: University of Oregon
- Omar Fulton: University of West Georgia
- Fernando Ramirez: Lincoln University of Missouri
Valdosta:
- Tyler Berrian - Lake Erie College
- Jalen Everett - Reinhardt University
- Jaiden Green - University of the Cumberlands OR Bethel College
- Jalen Harrell - West Georgia
- Hunter Holt - Ole Miss
- Nick Jackson - Tusculum
- Zakoby Mcclain - Auburn
- Jayce Rogers - West Virginia
- Jalen Wilcox - Clark University Atlanta
Valwood:
- Cam Walker: West Georgia
- John Miller: West Georgia
- Jaharie Boone: Reinhardt University
- John Michael McRae: Truett McConnell
Worth County:
- Malik Dassie: Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Chavis Marshall: Kennesaw State University
The NCAA tried out Early Signing Period for the first time this academic school year. Here are the athletes who signed in the 72-hour window Wednesday through Friday (12/20-12-22) instead of waiting for National Signing Day in February.
Bainbridge: RB, Dameon Pierce - Florida; S, Zyon McGee - Georgia Southern
Clinch County: ATH, Charles McClelland - Cincinnati
Coffee: DE, Derick Newton - Kansas State
Crisp County: DL, Jahlil Taylor - North Carolina
Colquitt County: QB, Steven Krajewski - Connecticut; S, Kaleb Dawson - Appalachian State
Lee County: CB, Kermit Solomon - Mercer
Thomasville: S, Charlie Thomas - Georgia Tech
Tift County: WR, Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
Valdosta: LB, Zakoby McClain - Auburn; S, Josh Norwood (JUCO transfer from NW Mississippi) - West Virginia
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.