NSD18: South Georgia athletes put ink to paper on football holiday

Dozens of football student-athletes across South Georgia signed letters of intent with colleges and universities to continue playing at the next level as always on the first Wednesday of February. Here are the area players who put ink to paper on National Signing Day 2018.

Americus-Sumter:

ATH, Kobe Lewis: Central Michigan University

DE, Malcolm Mercer: University of West Georgia

ATH, AJ Payne: UNDECIDED possibly not signing

WR/SS, Braelin Williams: UNDECIDED (Fort Valley State)

Brookwood:

Max Beverly: Sewanee

Brooks County:

Kendrick Wade: Lenoir–Rhyne University

Mike Edmonds: Alabama State University

Ryjohn Holden: Bennedict College

Jonathan White: Hutchinson Community College

Cairo:

OG, Riley Maynard: Valdosta State University

Clinch County:

John Mincey: University of Tennessee

Keb Grady: University of West Georgia

Colquitt County:

Tyler Howard: Carson Newman

Kyante Rivers: Faulkner University

JJ Peterson: University of Tennessee

Crisp County:

Bread Armstrong: Georgia military college

OLB, Quay Walker: UGA, BAma, Tennessee, Auburn

K, Adam Posey: Kennesaw State University

Lee County:

WR, Josh Asbury: University of West Georgia

OL, Cam Covin: Florida A&M University

RB, Nikko Cruz: Huntington College

WR, DreQuan Garmon: Albany State University

LB, Quin Geer: Georgia Southern University

DB, TJ Harris: Troy University

LB, Andy Kirt: University of West Georgia

OL, Griffin McDowell: University of Florida

QB, Jase Orndorf: Dodge City Community College

DB, Otis Reese: University of

DB, Kermit Solomon: Mercer University

WR, Ty Terrell: Marshall University

Lowndes:

Thomasville:

Jadiah Diggs: Albany State University

Quinton Jones: Gardner Webb

JT Rice: Coffeyville Community College

Kevon Shy: University of West Georgia

Benjamin Tillman III: Jacksonville University

Thomas County Central:

Martavious McCray: East Central Mississippi Community College

Tift County:

Griffin Collier: University of West Georgia

Cam Cobb: Lake Erie College (Ohio)

Ches Jackson: Colorado State University

Otis Jackson: Lincoln University of Missouri

Andrew Johnson: University of Oregon

Omar Fulton: University of West Georgia

Fernando Ramirez: Lincoln University of Missouri

Valdosta:

Tyler Berrian - Lake Erie College

Jalen Everett - Reinhardt University

Jaiden Green - University of the Cumberlands OR Bethel College

Jalen Harrell - West Georgia

Hunter Holt - Ole Miss

Nick Jackson - Tusculum

Zakoby Mcclain - Auburn

Jayce Rogers - West Virginia

Jalen Wilcox - Clark University Atlanta

Valwood:

Cam Walker: West Georgia

John Miller: West Georgia

Jaharie Boone: Reinhardt University

John Michael McRae: Truett McConnell

Worth County:

Malik Dassie: Lenoir-Rhyne University

Chavis Marshall: Kennesaw State University

The NCAA tried out Early Signing Period for the first time this academic school year. Here are the athletes who signed in the 72-hour window Wednesday through Friday (12/20-12-22) instead of waiting for National Signing Day in February.

Bainbridge: RB, Dameon Pierce - Florida; S, Zyon McGee - Georgia Southern

Clinch County: ATH, Charles McClelland - Cincinnati

Coffee: DE, Derick Newton - Kansas State

Crisp County: DL, Jahlil Taylor - North Carolina

Colquitt County: QB, Steven Krajewski - Connecticut; S, Kaleb Dawson - Appalachian State

Lee County: CB, Kermit Solomon - Mercer

Thomasville: S, Charlie Thomas - Georgia Tech

Tift County: WR, Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Valdosta: LB, Zakoby McClain - Auburn; S, Josh Norwood (JUCO transfer from NW Mississippi) - West Virginia

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.