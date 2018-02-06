#NSD18: South Georgia athletes put ink to paper on football holi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

#NSD18: South Georgia athletes put ink to paper on football holiday

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Dozens of football student-athletes across South Georgia signed letters of intent with colleges and universities to continue playing at the next level as always on the first Wednesday of February. Here are the area players who put ink to paper on National Signing Day 2018.

Americus-Sumter:

  • ATH, Kobe Lewis: Central Michigan University
  • DE, Malcolm Mercer: University of West Georgia
  • ATH,  AJ Payne: UNDECIDED possibly not signing
  • WR/SS, Braelin Williams: UNDECIDED (Fort Valley State)

Brookwood:

  • Max Beverly: Sewanee 

Brooks County:

  • Kendrick Wade: Lenoir–Rhyne University
  • Mike Edmonds: Alabama State University
  • Ryjohn Holden: Bennedict College
  • Jonathan White: Hutchinson Community College

Cairo:

  • OG, Riley Maynard: Valdosta State University 

Clinch County:

  • John Mincey: University of Tennessee
  • Keb Grady: University of West Georgia

Colquitt County:

  • Tyler Howard: Carson Newman
  • Kyante Rivers: Faulkner University
  • JJ Peterson: University of Tennessee

Crisp County: 

  • Bread Armstrong: Georgia military college 
  • OLB, Quay Walker: UGA, BAma, Tennessee, Auburn
  • K, Adam Posey: Kennesaw State University

Lee County:

  • WR, Josh Asbury: University of West Georgia
  • OL, Cam Covin: Florida A&M University
  • RB, Nikko Cruz: Huntington College
  • WR, DreQuan Garmon: Albany State University
  • LB, Quin Geer: Georgia Southern University
  • DB, TJ Harris: Troy University
  • LB, Andy Kirt: University of West Georgia
  • OL, Griffin McDowell: University of Florida
  • QB, Jase Orndorf: Dodge City Community College
  • DB, Otis Reese: University of 
  • DB, Kermit Solomon: Mercer University
  • WR, Ty Terrell: Marshall University

Lowndes:

Thomasville:

  • Jadiah Diggs: Albany State University
  • Quinton Jones: Gardner Webb
  • JT Rice: Coffeyville Community College
  • Kevon Shy: University of West Georgia
  • Benjamin Tillman III: Jacksonville University

Thomas County Central:

  • Martavious McCray: East Central Mississippi Community College

Tift County:

  • Griffin Collier: University of West Georgia
  • Cam Cobb:  Lake Erie College (Ohio)
  • Ches Jackson: Colorado State University
  • Otis Jackson: Lincoln University of Missouri
  • Andrew Johnson: University of Oregon
  • Omar Fulton: University of West Georgia
  • Fernando Ramirez: Lincoln University of Missouri

Valdosta: 

  • Tyler Berrian - Lake Erie College
  • Jalen Everett - Reinhardt University
  • Jaiden Green - University of the Cumberlands OR Bethel College
  • Jalen Harrell - West Georgia
  • Hunter Holt - Ole Miss
  • Nick Jackson - Tusculum
  • Zakoby Mcclain - Auburn
  • Jayce Rogers - West Virginia
  • Jalen Wilcox - Clark University Atlanta

Valwood: 

  • Cam Walker: West Georgia
  • John Miller: West Georgia
  • Jaharie Boone: Reinhardt University
  • John Michael McRae: Truett McConnell

Worth County:

  • Malik Dassie: Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Chavis Marshall: Kennesaw State University

The NCAA tried out Early Signing Period for the first time this academic school year. Here are the athletes who signed in the 72-hour window Wednesday through Friday (12/20-12-22)  instead of waiting for National Signing Day in February.

Bainbridge: RB, Dameon Pierce - Florida; S, Zyon McGee  - Georgia Southern

Clinch County: ATH, Charles McClelland - Cincinnati 

Coffee: DE, Derick Newton - Kansas State

Crisp County: DL, Jahlil Taylor - North Carolina

Colquitt County: QB, Steven Krajewski - Connecticut; S, Kaleb Dawson - Appalachian State

Lee County: CB, Kermit Solomon - Mercer

Thomasville: S, Charlie Thomas - Georgia Tech

Tift County: WR, Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Valdosta: LB, Zakoby McClain - Auburn; S, Josh Norwood (JUCO transfer from NW Mississippi) - West Virginia

