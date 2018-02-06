VPD investigates death of 9-year-old boy

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old child. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old.

Officials said they responded to a call at a residence in the 5000 block Pasadena Way Monday evening.

The investigation began on Tuesday morning.

The step-father of the child said he found the boy unresponsive on the floor of the bedroom.

The child was transferred to South Georgia Medical Center and later air-lifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said that because of the age of the boy, detectives from the police department along with crime scene technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene as well.

An initial autopsy was conducted in Florida, but those results aren't available.

“We are treating this case as we treat all death-investigations by analyzing all evidence and interviewing all pertinent persons. The department is working with the medical examiner’s offices in Florida and Georgia, along with Moody OSI, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Family and Child Services (DFCS)”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

Officials said that the family is active-duty military and VPD is also working with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) assigned to Moody Air Force Base.

