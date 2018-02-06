VPD investigates death of 9-year-old

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old child. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of a 9-year-old.

According to our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times, Police Chief Brian Childress said the investigation started after a call came in early Tuesday morning.

The child was found dead at a home in the Moulton-Branch subdivision, off Inner Perimeter Road, and the body was sent to Shands Hospital in Florida for an autopsy.

Those results aren't expected until Wednesday.

At this time, officials haven't released a cause of death or the identity of the child.

This is a developing story and WALB's Damon Arnold is heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

