Georgia observes Severe Weather Awareness Week

The National Weather Service has selected this week to warn the public about the dangers of severe weather.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about the dangers of severe weather, as well as knowing how and when to take proper actions when severe weather hits.
Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens also wants to remind homeowners, renters and business owners of some essential tips to protect their property from weather-related hazards.
MORE RESOURCES
+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android
+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
+ Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
+ Interactive Radar (desktop only)
While tornadoes can occur at any time of year if atmospheric conditions are right, March, April, and May are considered prime months for tornadoes to strike. Over the last few years, Georgia has experienced tornado activity as early as January.
"With tornado season just around the corner, I want all residents to identify a location to shelter if a tornado is detected in their area," Hudgens said. “Also, be familiar with steps to take to minimize property damage and financial hardship that can be caused by severe weather,” Hudgens said.
Hudgens offers the following tips and reminders:
If disaster strikes, contact your agent or insurance company immediately to start the recovery process.
If you have questions about auto or home insurance, you may call the Consumer Services Division at 404-656-2070 or toll-free at 1-800-656-2298.
Calls are taken from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You may also visit them online.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.