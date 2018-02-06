Death investigation begins into possible Thomas Co. opioid overdose

A Thomas County man is dead and deputies believe the cause may be an opioid overdose. (Source: WALB)

A Thomas County man is dead and deputies believe the cause may be an opioid overdose.

Investigators said the 'gray death' drug was located in the bedroom where Eric Parker, 44, was found dead.

Thomas County Drug Agents said Parker also had prescription drugs that were prescribed to him.

An autopsy and toxicology report has to be done to determine the official cause of death.

Drug Squad Agents said the deadly grey death drug is a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

"If this guy did, in fact, passed away due to the Fentanyl heroin mixture, then that's proof enough to how dangerous it is, this guy has built up a tolerance by being on opioids his whole life, due to health complications. But still possibly overdosed, due to this combination of heroin and Fentanyl," said Louis Schofill, Drug Squad Commander.

Drug Agents are working to figure out how Parker got the 'gray death' drug.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, last year Georgia was among the top 11 states in the country with the most prescription opioid overdose deaths.

