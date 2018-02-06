Crews finish new Downtown Thomasville parking lot

The city just completed the paving for a parking lot at the corner of Stevens and West Jackson streets. (Source: WALB)

If you're looking to make a trip to Downtown Thomasville, you now have more parking options available to you.

The city just completed the paving for a parking lot at the corner of Stevens and West Jackson streets.

The new parking lot has 28 parking spots, with two handicap accessible parking spots.

That's five more spots than the previous parking lot that was located there.

Main Street staff said it's exciting to see improvements going into the West Jackson Street area of downtown.

"Anytime you make a public investment into improving the downtown with a lot like this lot, you continue to see investment in the downtown through private investment," said April Norton, Main Street Director.

Last year, five new businesses opened on West Jackson Street.

In just a few months, two more new businesses plan to open their doors as well.

