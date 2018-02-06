South GA Bank donates to Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow projects

Downtown Moultrie is continuing to see rapid growth and nearby businesses are joining it, to show support. (Source:WALB)

Southwest Georgia Bank in downtown Moultrie recently presented a $46,000 check to the Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow group.

The company donated $100 for every personal and business checking account opened in 2017.

Moultrie Region President Ross Dekle said these downtown projects take an entire community effort.

"The heartbeat of any community is its downtown, and having a more inviting and appealing and safe place for our community, and the patrons of all our retail stores to come and gather, is going to be a fantastic thing," said Moultrie Region President Ross Dekle.

The current projects in the works downtown are a second pocket park, a downtown parking lot, and the rehabilitation of the sportsman building.

