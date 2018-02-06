Businesses re-locating to Front Street

In the last week, officials with the downtown development commission have announced that three new businesses will be relocating to the area where Albany first began.

Kayak Attack, Flint Riverkeeper, and Renaissance Art Cafe will all be moving into new locations on Front Street.

These new businesses will fill storefronts that have remained empty for a while. They are located within walking distance of the new micro-brewery, Pretoria Fields, and Flats at 249, in the former New Albany Hotel.

This is just part of the plan to bring more storefronts into downtown to generate foot traffic to the area.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said these businesses will play big role in the future of downtown revitalization.

"There will be a number of businesses, a number of actual amenities people can actually walk downtown and enjoy, not only for our businesses but also something for our families to do and enjoy themselves."

Now we know at least one of those businesses - the Renaissance Art Cafe could open as early as April. We're also told a women's boutique will open on the first floor of the Flats at 249.

The Mayor also went on to say right now is the time to invest in downtown, while properties are available, and rent is relatively low.

