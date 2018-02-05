ASU takes down Paine with a couple blowouts in home doubleheader

Albany State University hosted Paine College for a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball doubleheader Monday night.

It was the first game at Rams Arena in over two weeks for both squads, and neither let the home crowd down.

The women took care of business first with a 75-58 victory. They've won three of the last four and get the season sweep of the win-less Lady Lions.

A 13-rebound advantage helped the Golden Rams to the 85-69 victory in the nightcap. It moved them from the cellar of the SIAC East to 2nd to last.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.