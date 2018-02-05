Tifton historic buildings to be replaced with memorials

The state historic leaders asked Tifton leaders to put up two memorials of some type in front of the two buildings that will be torn down on Commerce Way. (Source: WALB)

Tifton City Council entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Historic Preservation Division of the state of Georgia to continue progress building a parking garage in the historic section of its downtown. (Source: WALB)

On Monday night the Tifton City Council entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Historic Preservation Division of the state of Georgia to continue progress building a parking garage in the historic section of its downtown.

The state historic leaders asked Tifton leaders to put up two memorials of some type in front of the two buildings that will be torn down on Commerce Way to make room for the parking deck.

The city council agreed to erect the memorials to explain the history of the buildings.

The city has not taken bids for the demolition or construction yet. City officials hope to start the work later this year.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.