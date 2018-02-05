Lobbyists project higher 2018 federal disaster budget for Dougherty County

According to a letter from Dougherty County paid lobbyists, the projection for 2018's federal disaster budget could be higher than expected. (Source: Don Cook)

On Monday, Dougherty County’s Chairman Chris Cohilas read a letter from the county’s lobbying group, Cornerstone, during the commission’s regularly scheduled weekly meeting, following a request for an update on their activities. Below is the full letter from Cornerstone:

Cornerstone was hired following January 2017’s back-to-back storms and tornadoes to assist with securing necessary federal funding for disaster recovery in the county.

In the letter, the lobbying group predicts that federal disaster funding will be larger than first expected, in part because Congress has been slow to pass its 2018 budget.

The letter reads that “the additional disasters in the states and territories” has “driven the available potential pot of disaster funding to historic highs, which should benefit GA and Dougherty County in particular.”

Right now, Congress has failed to pass a budget.

