Police search for man wanted in connection to Albany armed robbery

Albany police are looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery.

The Albany Police Department has issued multiple warrants for Demetrius Williams, 30.

APD issued warrants against Williams for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with an armed robbery at Priya Food Mart.

Police also issued warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime against Williams in connection with an attempted armed robbery at Devi's Convenience Store.

Anyone with any information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.