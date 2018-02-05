Joyner moves on, Dougherty seeking next head football coach

Dougherty High School is holding an open search for is 10th head football coach in program history.

Corey Joyner sent his resignation papers last week to take a job at Carver High School in Columbus.

Joyner led his alma mater to the playoffs each of the last two seasons, but had a career record of (10-48) through 6 years.

Dougherty hired Joyner as a rookie head coach in 2012, they're not setting any experience requirements this time around neither.

Here's what Athletics Director Fred Thomas says the search committee will value:

Not just winning, but someone who understands the culture and the tradition of high school. Someone who wants to give back to the kids, but we do want to make sure that someone's here to build on what coach Joyner left. I think he left a good foundation, and someone who can take what he left and build upon that. - Fred Thomas

The application deadline is Valentine's Day February 14th.

Dougherty plans to move efficiently in its search in order to maximize the offseason for the Trojans football team.

