Another tourist attraction comes to downtown Colquitt

The City of Colquitt is in the final stages of completing renovations to a historic theater creating another tourist attraction in downtown.

The city acquired the theater two years ago and secured a $250,000 grant fund and $325,000 in local funds which they will use some of the funds to complete the project.

The theater will be used as a multi-purpose venue and conference center.

People will be able to use the space for weddings, reunions, parties and conferences.

The entire theater is about 4500 sq. ft. and will seat nearly 200 people.

"We have a need for it. Of course, we are home to Swamp Gravy, Georgia's official folk-life play and they attract several thousand visitors through all of their productions and what we're hoping to do is to provide a place that additional things can occur to draw people to Colquitt as a tourist destination," said City Manager Cory Thomas.

City officials said the renovations will be completed by this May.

