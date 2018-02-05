Miller Co. School District to sell 34 acres of property to support expansion

A baseball field and football field are also for sale. (Source: WALB)

An old bus lot of the five properties for sale. (Source: WALB)

The Miller County Board of Education is accepting bids for five properties in Colquitt. (Source: WALB)

The Miller County School District is looking to sell several unused properties, all in efforts to raise more money for the district and its students.

In total, the district has 34 acres of land to get off its books.

The Miller County Superintendent James Phillips said the Board of Education is looking to move all facilities to one consolidated site.

As a result, on Friday, they approved to sell five properties of surplus land to taxpayers.

Phillips said the sale of the unused properties in the county will generate income for the expansion, relieve maintenance costs and provide an extended curriculum.

Right now, the Miller County School System is operating its elementary, middle and high schools out of one location. It is now looking to move all school-related facilities to that same site.

Phillips said they have five locations up for sale, including a baseball field, football field, an old school shop, a wooded lot and a commercial property.

Below is a list of detailed information for each property.

Property 1: Old school bus shop--lot estimates at 1.85 acres, 1,680 sq ft. Minimum bid: $20,000

Property 2: Wooded lot by railroad Perry drive--lot estimates at 15 acres. Minimum bid: $30,000

Property 3: Baseball Field Lot--lot estimates at 6.24 acres

Property 4: Football field lot, lot estimates at 6.24 acres. Minimum bid for both baseball and football lots are $80,000.

Property 5: Fourth Street Vacant lot, lot estimates at 4,378 acres. Minimum bid: $120,000.

None of the properties are currently being used by the district. All of them are within the city limits of Colquitt.

"The reason we are doing this is, we are having to do maintenance and operations on those locations, our facilities plan calls for us to consolidate our school system to one location since funding ran out. So we're looking at alternative funding sources for us to continue this," said Phillips.

Phillips said that the properties are being sold as is.

If someone is interested in buying the properties, the deadline to submit the bid is due March 2, by 3 p.m.

If the school district sells all five properties, it could possibly make about $250,000.

