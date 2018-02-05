1 killed in Seminole Co. wreck on GA 38

A woman died after her vehicle hit a tractor-trailer in Seminole County. (Source: Raycom Media)

One person is dead after a wreck in Seminole County on GA 38 Monday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Kimberly McMillan, 43, of Bainbridge, died when her 2013 Nissan Frontier rear-ended a tractor-trailer around 8 a.m.

GSP said the tractor-trailer was heading east on GA 38 when it slowed to turn right onto Spooner Road.

Troopers said McMillan was also heading east on GA 38 when she came up behind the tractor-trailer. She didn't slow down or change lanes and hit the tractor-trailer.

According to GSP, McMillan was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

GSP said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

