ABL kicks off Black History Month celebrations with block party

A block party will kick off a week-long celebration of black history in Albany. (Source: Albany Business League)

The Albany Business League has teamed up with area churches to plan a 'Black to the Future' community-wide block party to kick off a week-long series of black history events.

There will be food trucks, live music, bouncy houses and a business expo.

The block party will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Emanuel Church on East Broad Avenue.

There will be even more events the following week to celebrate black history, below is the schedule:

Barbershop Talk: When: Monday, February 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Kut N Edge Barbershop, 1513 Radium Springs Road

Black Panther Exclusive Private Screening Party When: Thursday, February 15, doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Where: AMC 16 Albany, 2023 Nottingham Way

Black Love Matters Event: When: Friday, February 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Savoy Bistro and Lounge, 704 Radium Springs Road

Black Hope Series: When: Starts Saturday, February 17, at 5 p.m. and repeats every Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday until February 25, 6 p.m. nightly Where: Emanuel Church, 1534 East Broad Avenue

Roll Bounce Skate Party: When: Sunday, February 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Stardust 2 Skate Center, 2881 Ledo Road



If you want more information about the events, you can visit the Albany Business League's Facebook page.

