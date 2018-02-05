ABL kicks off Black History Month celebrations with block party

The driver of the dump truck failed to yield to the train and entered into the path of the Norfolk Southern train.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck in Seminole County on GA 38 Monday morning.More >>
The Albany Business League has teamed up with area churches to plan a 'Black to the Future' community-wide block party to kick off a week-long series of black history events.More >>
Over a week after three people were found dead in Dooly County, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded they believed the case was a double homicide and suicide.More >>
Valdosta State University's Office of Student Conduct is investigating a racially slanted social media post.More >>
