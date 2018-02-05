ABL kicks off Black History Month celebrations with block party - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABL kicks off Black History Month celebrations with block party

By WALB News Team
A block party will kick off a week-long celebration of black history in Albany. (Source: Albany Business League) A block party will kick off a week-long celebration of black history in Albany. (Source: Albany Business League)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Business League has teamed up with area churches to plan a 'Black to the Future' community-wide block party to kick off a week-long series of black history events.

There will be food trucks, live music, bouncy houses and a business expo.

The block party will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Emanuel Church on East Broad Avenue.

There will be even more events the following week to celebrate black history, below is the schedule:

  • Barbershop Talk:
    • When: Monday, February 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Where: Kut N Edge Barbershop, 1513 Radium Springs Road
  • Black Panther Exclusive Private Screening Party
    • When: Thursday, February 15, doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.
    • Where: AMC 16 Albany, 2023 Nottingham Way
  • Black Love Matters Event:
    • When: Friday, February 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: Savoy Bistro and Lounge, 704 Radium Springs Road
  • Black Hope Series:
    • When: Starts Saturday, February 17, at 5 p.m. and repeats every Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday until February 25, 6 p.m. nightly
    • Where: Emanuel Church, 1534 East Broad Avenue
  • Roll Bounce Skate Party:
    • When: Sunday, February 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Where: Stardust 2 Skate Center, 2881 Ledo Road

If you want more information about the events, you can visit the Albany Business League's Facebook page.

