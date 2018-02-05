GBI: Dooly Co. deaths ruled double homicide, suicide

Over a week after three people were found dead in Dooly County, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded they believed the case was a double homicide and suicide. (Source: WALB)

Over a week after three people were found dead in Dooly County, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded they believed the case was a double homicide and suicide.

During a news conference Monday evening, GBI agents said that they believe Willie James Merrell, 60, shot and killed Priscilla Adams, 47, and an infant younger than 2 in the yard of a house on Hill Street in Byromville.

Officials believe he then went into his backyard and took his own life.

The investigation began after Merrell and the victims were found in the early morning hours of January 25.

A 17-year-old teen had also been shot but is recovering.

