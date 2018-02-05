$35 million bond okayed for Dougherty Co. school improvements

Construction on the 4-C Academy in 2017. (Source: WALB)

A $35-million bond will help Dougherty County schools pay for improvement projects. (Source: WALB)

Voters okayed a Special Local Option Sales Tax for education that took effect in 2017.

In a formality on Monday, Dougherty County commissioners approved the school board's decision to get a bond to pay for starting some of the projects, as collections roll in during the E-SPLOST's six-year cycle.

Some of the projects include the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, a new gym at Dougherty High School and Lake Park Elementary School renovations.

The E-SPLOST expires in 2022.

