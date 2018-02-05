Valdosta State University investigates social media post

Valdosta State University's Office of Student Conduct is investigating a racially slanted social media post.

University President Richard Carvajal released the following statement over the weekend:

"I am disappointed to learn of a social media post using racial language referencing Valdosta State University and attributed to one of our students. Regardless of the intent around the language, the perception of the content provides a valuable opportunity for our Blazer community to understand that our words have consequences. This reminds us that our responsibility for learning does not only reside in the classroom, but also in all we do as a learning environment. Our Blazer Creed calls upon us to show courtesy and compassion as well as respect for the dignity of every human being. May we all strive to do so every day."