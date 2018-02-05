Public input welcome on solar farms in Albany

The community has regulations in place allowing for solar farms. (Source: WALB)

When it comes to solar farms, Dougherty County is open for business.

Right now, the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission will be taking a deeper look at the written ordinance, making sure the current rules are the best fit for the community and attracting solar farms.

Solar farms are places where natural energy from the sun is captured and used to power thousands of homes and businesses.

"Dougherty County has already been courted by numerous solar fields before and, in fact, we already have one that is coming to the community in 2019," said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County's Commission Chairman.

Planning and Development Director Paul Forgey says the public's input on solar farms and possible ordinance changes is welcome at their next meeting, on March 8 at 2 p.m. at 240 Pine Avenue.

