Thomasville man arrested for burglary

A total of six people are in custody for property crimes in Thomasville over the past week, but several more remain on the streets. (Source: WALB)

A total of six people are in custody for property crimes in Thomasville over the past week, but several more remain on the streets.

Over the weekend, Thomasville Police arrested Travis Larry in connection with a burglary on Parkway Drive.

Police located him when they say he dropped off the stolen property and came back to check on it.

"We recovered the property. As we were recovering the property, the suspect drove by in the same vehicle. We were able to get him stopped and arrested" said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Police said this arrest is the result of neighbors paying attention to suspicious activity in the area.

Larry is now charged with burglary.

Police believe at least two others were involved in the theft, but officers said they ran from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.