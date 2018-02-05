Car break-ins leave students upset, police looking for suspect

Several Albany State University students woke up to shattered glass Monday morning after thieves broke into their cars overnight.More >>
The Interim Sheriff Bobby Sapp said inmates rushed into help the female jailer after officials said inmate Charles Duke beat her, stole her car keys, and headed to Dougherty County.More >>
Dawn Angela Cimmino, also known as Dawn Frazier, 41, of Bowling Green, Florida, entered a guilty plea on January 31, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.More >>
The driver of the dump truck failed to yield to the train and entered into the path of the Norfolk Southern train.More >>
When Coffee Co. Sheriff's deputies made a property check at a house off Woodpecker Trail Saturday morning, they had no idea that a crime had been committed, and that they would wake up a snoozing burglary suspect.More >>
