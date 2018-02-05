Car break-ins leave students upset, police looking for suspect

Mariah Walker is a student at the university who said she is the victim of two break-ins this year. (Source: WALB)

Some students at Albany State University were not happy on Monday morning. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany State University students woke up to shattered glass Monday morning after thieves broke into their cars overnight.

As students express their emotions, parents are asking for more security and police are trying to identify the person or people responsible.

Passenger windows were smashed. Items and glass was scattered throughout the back parking lot at Albany State University's main campus near residence hall six.

"I was really in tears because I'm like this has happened again," said junior Mariah Walker.

She said this is the second time this year, she's had a shattered window parking her car on campus.

"There's glass all back in my seat and everything," she said as she looked at the damage to her car. She said her glove box was open when she went out to the car Monday morning.

On Sunday night, Walker wasn't the only victim. At least six other car windows have bags replacing the glass.

"People's property to them is valuable. So if it means something to them, it means something to us as well," said ASU Police Lieutenant Brian Covington.

He said the police department is doing all they can to try and catch the thief. He said the campus is patrolled. When WALB was present on campus on Monday, there was an officer sitting in the lot where cars were broken into.

"Burglaries and entering autos those are random crimes," explained Covington. "They're crimes of opportunity. So unfortunately for us, any police officer, we can't be there all the time."

Students and parents alike said they want to see more cameras added. ASU Police did not specify where the cameras are but say they do have surveillance footage they are looking through.

"This is not just an ASU problem," said Covington. "This is a city of Albany problem. So ASU, we are partnering with the neighboring community, with the Albany Police Department to make sure this rash of entering autos are eradicated."

Walker said though it won't cover the cost of now a second bill to fix her car, she hopes the university will consider adding even more cameras.

"My parents work very hard to make sure I have the car I wanted and I thought it was safe on campus," said Walker.

Police are reminding students to bring their valuables with them and not leave them in the car.

If you were on campus last night and saw something suspicious, police want to hear from you.

You can call the police department at (229) 430-4711.

