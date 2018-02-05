Fla. woman pleads to Meth conspiracy in Valdosta

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Monday that Dawn Angela Cimmino, also known as Dawn Frazier, 41, of Bowling Green, Florida, entered a guilty plea on January 31, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ms. Cimmino entered her plea in Valdosta, before Senior United States District Court Judge Hugh Lawson.

Cimmino, acting as a runner for the Zoe Pound street gang, was paid $1,000 to pick up a package containing crystal methamphetamine from a Valdosta hotel and take it to Florida.

She said the organization recently started having packages shipped across the country by FedEx and picked up by runners. The total amount attributable to Cimmino was 978.1 grams, a little over two pounds, of methamphetamine.

She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a mandatory minimum of ten years. Sentencing is set for May 9, 2018.

"Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most serious drugs of abuse in the Middle District of Georgia," said United States Attorney Peeler. "In a matter of only a few month, it can destroy a person’s physical appearance, health, intellect and emotional stability. Those who deal in methamphetamine deal in human misery and will be held accountable for the choices they make."

The case was investigated the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Sonja B. Profit handled the prosecution for the Government.

